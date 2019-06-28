Barcelona have reportedly told interested suitors that they would have to pay a whopping £360million to sign Ousmane Dembele this summer.

The Catalan side splashed out an initial fee of just over £90million to sign the World Cup winner from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, to help cover for the loss of Neymar, and want that same fee back if they are to sell.

We recently reported that the winger’s intermediaries have told Liverpool that Dembele is available, and that they are one of his preferred destinations, but it was previously claimed that it would take a bid of £94m to land him.

Bayern Munich became the latest side to be linked with a move for the former Rennes star as they look for alternatives to Antoine Griezmann in their quest to replace Franck Ribery.

However, both Liverpool and Bayern have been dealt a huge blow in their pursuit, as a report claims that Barca would only part with Dembele if his €400m (£360m) release clause were met.

The 22-year-old is seemingly too valuable to the club and to manager Ernesto Valverde for him to be sold, and with three years remaining on his contract Barca are in a position to play hard ball.

Their president Josep Maria Bartomeu has in the past stated his desire to keep the 22-year-old, while the Spanish press have also suggested that they are counting on their expensive signings – including Philippe Coutinho – to form a new core.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!