Lovren on Lukaku – ‘He tried to hurt me on purpose’

Liverpool’s Dejan Lovren has accused Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku of deliberately standing on him during Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Anfield.

The drab affair had few flashpoints of interest, but the collision between the two sparked plenty of debate with the FA announcing on Monday that the Belgian striker would face no action for the alleged offence which saw Lukaku trod on the Croatian defender.

Despite United often leaving Lukaku isolated as a lone frontman in the game, Lovren knew he’d been in a battle with the in-form Belgian and speaking ahead of the Reds’ Champions League clash with Maribor on Tuesday evening, Lovren underlined his belief that contact had been deliberate.

“I made the tackle and I felt he was over me and he could just move away,” he said.

“To be honest my point of view is that he did it on purpose and, you know, even if he did it normally he would apologise after that.

“But I saw that he was nervous during the game, so maybe that was the reason.

“That happened on the pitch and it’s over; I cannot change it and nobody can change it anymore.”

When asked if he felt the FA should have punished Lukaku, Lovren added: “This is not my decision. Of course, I cannot say I’m not disappointed. It is what it is now, we need to move on. That’s football, part of the game.”

Despite clutching his cheek, Lovren avoided any serious injury from the encounter and is expected to retain his place in the Liverpool line-up to face Maribor on Tuesday.

And the player hopes to gain a run of matches in Klopp’s line-up having initially struggled with a groin complaint earlier in the season.

“I’m fit now,” he continued. “I had issues with my back and with my groin a couple of weeks ago. One week ago, to be honest.

“I skipped the first game of internationals and I think that helped me to put the pain a little bit more down.

“I was struggling, but now it’s over and I’m feeling good, feeling fit.”