Top Liverpool target to replace Salah to have exit fee upped

Liverpool’s main target to potentially replace Mo Salah at Anfield next season is set to have his release clause raised to €180million.

Jurgen Klopp remains determined to keep hold of Salah this summer but cannot stop Real Madrid’s continued interest in the Premier League’s Golden Boot winner.

Indeed, the latest reports claim that Real are ready to offer two stars plus £88m to get their man – although that same report suggested that the Reds were ready to replace Salah with Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi.

There had been talk that Inter were willing to cash in on the Argentina striker, should they fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League. However, they face a crunch clash against Lazio this Sunday and must win to earn a place in Serie A’s top four.

But instead of potentially losing one of their star men it would appear that the Nerazzurri are doing everything in their power to keep their club captain, with Premium Sport claiming that contract negotiations have been scheduled with the 25-year-old.

Icardi is set to be offered an increase on his €3.2m-a-season salary and have his contract extended until 2023, while Inter will also hike his release clause to a mammoth €180m.

That clause is currently set at €110m, a figure that would be within Liverpool’s reach, and is only applicable to foreign clubs – but the new sum will also incorporate Serie A rivals.

The former Sampdoria star has scored 106 times in 180 appearances for Inter in all competitions and notched 28 times this seaaon.

