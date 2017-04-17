Liverpool’s top target ‘identified’ as Reds line up £76m double raid

Liverpool have made the £50million signing of Virgil van Dijk their ‘top priority’ this summer – and also want to add a £26million-rated midfielder, according to reports.

The Times claims the Reds will go head to head with their Premier League rivals for Dutch defender Van Dijk and are prepared to smash their transfer record to land the in-demand centre-half.

Van Dijk has been the subject of interest from England’s top seven sides this season, with Arsenal and Everton the latest to register theirs, while the likes of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have also been mentioned as possible suitors for the former Celtic star.

But it’s claimed Liverpool could hope to sweeten the deal by offering Saints first refusal on defender Mamadou Sakho – currently on loan at Crystal Palace – and striker Daniel Sturridge, who looks certain to leave Anfield this summer.

Liverpool have taken huge strides towards Champions League qualification after back-to-back away successes at Stoke and West Brom and the club’s owners Fenway Sports Group are ready to back manager Jurgen Klopp with what is described as ‘serious transfer funds’ this summer.

Liverpool are also being linked with a move for the £26million-rated Naby Keita, who plays for RB Leipzig. The versatile star is seen predominantly as a defensive midfielder but can play in a more advanced role if required.

Keita, 22, has also been linked with Arsenal.