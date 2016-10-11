Liverpool sweat on Wijnaldum & Lallana for Man Utd clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is facing the prospect of being without two of his successful midfield trio for Monday’s visit of Manchester United.

With Adam Lallana still recovering from a groin injury sustained at Swansea in their last match before the international break, Georginio Wijnaldum limped off with a hamstring problem in the second half of Holland’s World Cup qualifying defeat to France.

The pair have started every Premier League match alongside Jordan Henderson this season and have been a key part of the Reds’ rise to fourth, just two points behind leaders Manchester City.

A longer period of recovery gives Lallana the best chance of making the United match but Wijnaldum will be assessed on his return to the club’s Melwood training ground to discover the extent of his problem.

Klopp does have Germany international Emre Can waiting in the wings to make his first league start of the campaign after injury in August’s EFL Cup trip to Burton set him back.

Monday will be Jose Mourinho’s first meeting with Liverpool as Manchester United manager and he will be looking to extend a run which has seen the Old Trafford club win the last four league matches, although Liverpool did prevail in last season’s Europa League last-16 tie, winning 3-1 on aggregate.