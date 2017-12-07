Liverpool’s bid to land Prem defender hits stumbling block

Liverpool will not be able to force their way into a deal to land on loan West Brom defender Ahmed Hegazi, according to Al Ahly boss Sayed Abdel Hafiz.

Hegazi has impressed at the Hawthorns after signing on a season-long loan from the Egyptian champions, with his performances attracting the attention of Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp is still on the look out for a commanding central defender to plug what, at times, can be a leaky Liverpool defence – having missed out on top target Virgil Van Dijk over the summer.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.

Albion, however, have first refusal on Hegazi, regardless of any Liverpool interest.

“West Bromwich Albion have the priority to acquire the services of Hegazi on a permanent basis,” Hafiz told reporters in the report on the Birmingham Mail.

“If they want to buy him they have to pay $5 million.

“Liverpool do not have the right to bid higher than West Brom because the player is on loan with the Baggies and they do not need to enter new negotiations.”

Albion paid just £750,000 to land the Egyptian on loan for the season after former boss Tony Pulis scouted the 26-year-old at the African Cup on Nations.

Hegazi is good friends with compatriot Mo Salah, who has made an incredible start to life at Anfield with 12 goals in 15 games.