Llorente insists Swansea must stay positive in relegation scrap

Fernando Llorente insists Swansea must keep their heads up if they are to battle out of the Premier League relegation zone.

The Swans are two points adrift of safety after they lost 1-0 at Watford on Saturday and remain 18th in the table.

Etienne Capoue hit the winner for the hosts after stealing possession off a dawdling Alfie Mawson on the edge of the Swansea box just minutes before half-time.

With just five games remaining, manager Paul Clement believes his side may need to win as many as three of them to ensure survival.

But Swansea have now lost five of their last six games, with the visit of Stoke next weekend labelled a “must win” by Clement.

And Llorente, Swansea’s top goalscorer with 11 so far this season, knows the players cannot let recent form play on their minds against the Potters.

“We have to keep working hard and it is important now that we keep our heads up,” he said.

“It is important we stay strong at home. We have done well at the Liberty Stadium and we have to do that again now. The game against Stoke is a massive match and we have to win.

“We are all disappointed not to have got anything from this game (against Watford), but we have an important match at home against Stoke City next weekend and we will need to take the fight to them.”