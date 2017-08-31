Llorente pictured in Spurs shirt ahead of deadline day move

Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente has completed a deadline day move to Tottenham, a leaked picture confirms.

Chelsea were also linked with a move for the Spaniard, however Spurs swooped early on the final day of the transfer window.

The player has reportedly undergone a medical ahead of the move after Mauricio Pochettino “worked his magic”.

His move from the Liberty Stadium will be confirmed as soon as Swansea sign a replacement, with that man thought to be Wilfried Bony.

The picture below shows the Swansea man in a Spurs shirt, leaked on Twitter ahead of an expected official announcement. The quote comes from Chus Llorente, the striker’s brother.

The caption, in Spanish, means: “After a difficult few days, very content with the decision that has been made. Come on Spurs! COME ON FERNANDO!!”