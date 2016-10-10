Lloris explains Pogba’s slow start to the season

Hugo Lloris is confident France team-mate Paul Pogba will soon be back to his best after a slow start to the season.

Pogba joined Manchester United from Juventus in a world-record transfer this summer, and while the midfielder has shown glimpses of his supreme talent, he is yet to justify the price-tag.

France boss Didier Deschamps admits the 23-year-old “must do better”, but national team captain Lloris has defended his team-mate.

The Tottenham goalkeeper said: “There are a lot of players who played in the Euros and experiencing physical difficulties at this moment. Their preparation was not ideal for the new season.”

Lloris added: “Paul is one of them. And he has to take on a record transfer to Manchester United. There are lots of little things that have slowed him. But we all know he has many qualities and talent – that’s why we’re demanding of him. But things will go well for him with work.”