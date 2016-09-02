Lloris ‘feeling good’ as he prepares to return against Stoke

Tottenham ‘keeper and captain Hugo Lloris is hoping to return “next week” after nearly completing a full recovery from a hamstring injury.

The Frenchman picked up the injury during the opening game of the season against Everton and Michel Vorm has been deputising ever since. The setback also forced Mauricio Pochettino to bring Espanyol’s Pau Lopez on loan as a third-choice option.

“I feel very good,” Lloris told Tottenham’s official website.

“I need to go step-by-step but my feeling is great. I have been working properly since day one with the physios, with the doctor, the fitness coach and it’s always important to feel the support of the medical staff.

“I’m working hard to get back fit and it’s like a new pre-season for me but it’s good. This week is important because unfortunately I couldn’t go to the national team so it gives me one more week to prepare myself to be fit hopefully for next week.”

Lloris also spoke about his compatriot Moussa Sissoko’s move to Tottenham and believes he will be a good fit for the squad.

“I know him very well, we have been together with the national team for a while, I think he’s the kind of player that can help the team to achieve good things and, for sure, he will adapt quickly to our philosophy and our style.”