Lloris gives telling response to Lemar’s Tottenham links

Hugo Lloris insists France’s new generation of stars would thrive in the Premier League – but refused to disclose if he’d spoken to Thomas Lemar about a move to Tottenham.

Spurs have reportedly targeted a move for the highly-rated Monaco star, who again caught the eye as France recorded a 3-2 win over England on Tuesday night.

Lloris believes France have reason to be optimistic about the future as their young side again caught the eye, but the Tottenham keeper was caught on the hop when asked if he had spoken to Lemar about a move to the club this summer.

Lloris grinned and said: “You are right to ask the question, but I cannot reply.

“The Premier League is very exciting. All the Premier League clubs have the capacity and the ability to bring the best players in the world.

“In France, we used to have a lot of talented players, and it’s true that the new generation are fantastic, but we need to give them time to get the right maturity.

“But as they showed (on Tuesday), they are ready to compete at the best level. Let’s see what will happen in the Premier League.”

Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba were France’s star turns on Tuesday night and Lloris explained why the latter was so impressive for Les Bleus when he has sometimes failed to find his best form at Manchester United.

“Maybe he had some things to prove because he belongs to one of the best clubs in the world and he plays in the Premier League, and he has to show his level,” Lloris said.

“(On Tuesday) he was fantastic as a midfielder, he helped the team a lot to manage the ball. I have no doubt that he will get better and better.”