Lloris: I don’t really care about transfer speculation

Hugo Lloris has insisted that he is not focused on Spurs’ transfer activity, and claims the squad are ‘ready to be competitive’ in 2017/18.

Mauricio Pochettino is yet to sign a single player ahead of the new season, having recently sold full back Kyle Walker to Manchester City for £50million.

Lloris spoke in New York ahead of their preseason friendly against Roma in New Jersey on Wednesday, and claimed the squad are ready to challenge again.

Asked about transfer speculation, he said: “I don’t really care about that, it belongs to the chairman and the manager. I am committed and involved with my team and we trust each other.

“We trust each other. We’re used to working together for a while now and we will be ready to be competitive again this season.”

Jan Vertonghen added: “I think we are shaping up quite well. We had a tough few weeks but I’m glad the games are coming now as well.

“We are looking to improve our fitness and these games in New York are perfect for us. We’re looking forward to competing.”