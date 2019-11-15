Lloris provides injury update as Tottenham skipper continues rehab

Hugo Lloris has given an update on the injury which will not see him return to Tottenham first-team action until 2020.

The 32-year-old dislocated his left elbow in Spurs’ Premier League defeat at Brighton last month.

Tottenham announced last week that following further testing and examination, the veteran star had undergone surgery on his elbow. That procedure was advised after further reviews by specialists found the elbow remained unstable.

Now Lloris has spoken about his recovery and believes he is firmly on target to return to action in January.

“Everything is well. There can always be hazards, but my goal is to be ready for January,” he told French media outlet M6.

“Whether it’s the beginning, the middle or the end, I don’t know. In any case, I’ll take time to make sure I’m well healed and that I can come back in top form.”

Lloris insists that he is using his time away from the game positively, having only recently become a father for the third time with the birth of his first son.

“I’m also using the time to regenerate myself. I’ve never been away from the pitch for so long, so it’s something new, but I’m treating it positively,” he explained.

“I’m using this period to spend time with my family and my children.

“I’m in good hands and we’re moving forward calmly. Everything’s been done as it should have been. Now, we have to focus on rehabilitation, strengthening, gradually gaining mobility and confidence.”

Read more: Harry Redknapp has admitted that he is surprised at Tottenham’s poor start to the season, adding that their current run represents a fight to get into the top four.