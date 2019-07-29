Lo Celso forced to take a step back as £45m Tottenham move stalls

Tottenham target Giovani Lo Celso will reportedly be reintegrated back into Real Betis training while his future is resolved.

The Argentine midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Spurs over the last month as Mauricio Pochettino looks to strengthen his squad to mount a more credible title challenge this season.

The 23-year-old moved Betis from PSG on loan last summer with the La Liga side making the move permanent in April, and although he has only been in Spain permanently for a matter of months, Pochettino has seen enough to convince him that the playmaker is worth bringing to north London.

Having initially been tipped to make a £61million move it now appears that Tottenham could their man for closer to £45m, given that Betis have already snapped up his replacement in Nabil Fekir.

However, while the deal continues to stall, Mundo Deportivo claims that Lo Celso is back training with his current side to keep up his sharpness.

The Spanish outfit have also been doing the same with Junior Firpo over the past few weeks after he was strongly linked with a move to Barcelona.

Tottenham have already signed Tanguy Ndombele for a club-record fee this summer, while Lo Celso is tipped to replace Christian Eriksen – given that the Dane’s future is still in doubt.

Get the latest personalised Spurs products on our new TEAMtalk Tottenham shop!