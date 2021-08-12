Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso may hold the key to helping Tottenham beat Arsenal to Lautaro Martinez’s transfer, one expert has claimed.

The north London rivals reportedly have interest in a deal for the Inter Milan striker. What’s more, they have both supposedly made firm approaches for him. Arsenal have offered Hector Bellerin and Alexandre Lacazette plus cash, while Spurs have apparently made a £60million bid.

Arsenal want a new long-term option up front, with Lacazette likely to leave. Furthermore, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang recently turned 32.

Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo, meanwhile, wants Martinez, 23, to partner Harry Kane up top next season.

Speaking to talkSPORT, South American football journalist Tim Vickery claimed that Tottenham may have the edge in the transfer race.

The advantage could come from Martinez’s fellow Argentina international Lo Celso. Despite arriving as a marquee signing in 2019, injuries have held him back.

“He’s a very fine player, he almost reminds me of a hammerhead shark,” Vickery said of Martinez. “It might be the shape of his head but it might be that there’s always this air of menace about him.

“Very, very classy striker indeed and it looks like there’s a tug of war between Arsenal and Tottenham.

“It could well be, especially with the existence in the side of Lo Celso, it might tip the balance in Tottenham’s way.

“Lo Celso seems to be constantly questioned at Tottenham, he’s been unlucky with injuries.”

Despite his struggles, Lo Celso featured in six of Argentina’s Copa America games earlier this summer as they won the competition.

Tottenham could seal Martinez transfer

“He had a great Copa America, his little partnership with [Lionel] Messi was wonderful and he’s a great supply line,” Vickery added.

“So it could be that his presence in the Tottenham line-up just might make Lautaro Martinez feel that if he does go there he’s got someone making the bullets for him to fire.”

However, Inter could choose to keep hold of Martinez amid Romelu Lukaku’s impending move to Chelsea.

The Serie A club need to balance their books, but they will earn €115million (£97million) from the Belgian’s exit.

They have also sold full-back Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint-Germain. As such, Martinez could yet play a more crucial role at Inter than before.