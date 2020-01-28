Lo Celso transfer made permanent as Tottenham cash-in on early clause

Tottenham have completed the permanent signing of Giovani Lo Celso – with the savvy north Londoners saving £7million by landing the on-song Argentinian now instead of the summer.

With Christian Eriksen’s sale to Inter Milan announced amid a statement from the player welcoming his move to a big club, Spurs revealed at the same time they had taken the option to make Giovani Lo Celso’s loan move from Real Betis permanent.



The Argentinian, seen as a natural replacement for Eriksen, has joined for £27.2million on a deal until 2025 – but by signing him now Spurs have saved themselves a hefty additional sum.

Confirming Lo Celso‘s signing, a Spurs statement read: “We are delighted to announce that we have exercised the option to convert the loan of Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis Balompie to a permanent transfer.

“Gio has signed a contract with the club until 2025.

“The midfielder has produced impressive performances after establishing himself in the team following a hip injury which restricted his playing time in the early part of his loan at the club.”

Spurs would have had to pay £34million to make Lo Celso’s deal permanent in the summer, which was obligatory if they reach the top four.

After a slow start to life in north London, the 23-year-old has shown glimpses of his potential in recent weeks.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said his form had given Spurs “no choice but to execute the option”.

“I imagine yes, I think it is something that comes from the summer,” he told reporters at Hotspur Way when asked if the player will sign permanently. “There are some loans that they have the opportunity to be in control of the situation like is happening with Gedson.

“There are some emergency loans and there are other loans where the objective is to be in control of the future of the player without any need of further negotiations. I think Giovani is going to stay with us.”

Reports on the continent, meanwhile, claim Tottenham are looking to sign not one, but two strikers – in addition to the arrival of Steven Bergwijn – to complete a new-look three-man attack.