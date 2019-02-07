Forgotten Leeds United man Laurens De Bock finds himself at a major career crossroads after his loan club, KV Oostende, confirmed their intentions not to sign him in a permanent deal.

The Whites addressed their left-back issues last January by signing Belgium international De Bock from Club Brugge in a deal that set the club back £1.5million.

But De Bock struggled to adapt to the rigours of the Championship and found himself taking a watching brief in the latter months of the season as then-boss Paul Heckingbottom opted to give youngster Tom Pearce a crack at left-back.

And after replacing Heckingbottom with Marcelo Bielsa in the summer, Leeds raided Wolves with a £3million deal to sign Barry Douglas, with De Bock sent back to Belgium on a season’s loan with Oostende.

The transfer at the time was described as a loan with the option to make the deal permanent, but it seems the Belgium club are planning for life after De Bock.

Speaking to Gazet van Antwerpen, Oostende sporting director Hugo Broos confirmed a replacement for a replacement for De Bock has already been signed.

“We are already doing this transfer for left-back Bojan Nastic with a view to next season. Then Laurens De Bock must definitively return to Leeds,” Broos confirmed.

With the player unwanted at Leeds, the club will try and find a buyer for De Bock before he is due to report back for pre-season training in July, though a severance package between all parties cannot be ruled out either at this stage.

