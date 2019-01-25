Loan move for Arsenal, Newcastle target holding up exit of £58m Chelsea man

Alvaro Morata’s Chelsea exit is being delayed due to an ongoing transfer saga surrounding Monaco, a report claims.

Morata moved to Stamford Bridge in a €65m deal last summer but has not adapted well to life in the Premier League and will be shipped out after Higuain completed his loan switch to west London.

A report from Cadena Cope recently that the Spain international has agreed a move to Atletico and that everything is in place.

Another report in Marca states that the deal would be finalised earlier this week, with the 26-year-old heading to the Wanda Metropolitano on loan until the end of the season as Atletico are at the limit of their capped wage at €293m per annum.

However, Goal.com claims that Morata’s move to Atletico is being held up by Gelson Martins’ proposed loan switch to Monaco.

Their report states that the principality club have “agreed a deal to take Martins for the remainder of the season, but the sacking of Thierry Henry as the club’s manager has put the brakes on a move”.

The two clubs still remain “committed to finalising the transfer, with everything agreed between the two clubs pending a medical and paperwork upon the players arriving in their new cities”.

Martins has been linked with a move to Newcastle recently after struggling since his arrival at Atletico in the summer, while Arsenal and Liverpool have also been mentioned as possible destinations.