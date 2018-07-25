Local journalist issues update over Fekir’s potential move to Liverpool

Lyon are “crying out for a buyer” for Nabil Fekir but Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp “seems content with his options,” according to Liverpool Echo journalist James Pearce.

The Reds had been set to unveil Fekir as a summer signing ahead of the World Cup but the £53million deal collapsed at the last minute in strange circumstances with a row emerging over his fee and a long-standing knee injury.

There is strong talk that the deal could yet be resurrected, with Sky Sports claiming that Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas is ready to return to the negotiating table with the Reds.

And Fekir seemed to confirm in last few days that he still wanted a move to Anfield after an alleged conversation with a Liverpool supporter.

However, Pearce thinks Klopp’s interest in Fekir has now cooled following the breakdown in talks.

“Yes, Lyon are crying out for a buyer. It suits them for Liverpool to be repeatedly linked with Fekir,” Pearce told the Liverpool Echo. “For all the talk of potentially restructuring the £53million deal that collapsed last month, I can’t see Liverpool going back in for him. “Their concerns over his knee were too great. It’s a shame because he would have been an exciting addition. “Talk about Fekir has rumbled on all summer and I think because Liverpool came so close to signing him, many are desperate for it to happen. “The bottom line is you can’t commit to that kind of fee and big wages over five years if you are worried he’s going to break down. “I do understand it when people talk about how Liverpool still need a Coutinho replacement. Fekir would have been that man and the Reds haven’t targeted a similar alternative. “But Klopp has added to the squad’s creative qualities with the signings of Keita and Shaqiri and seems content with the options at his disposal.”

