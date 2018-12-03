Loftus-Cheek admits penny is starting to drop for him under Sarri

Ruben Loftus-Cheek hopes to continue to make an impression on Maurizio Sarri and force his way into the head coach’s first-choice Chelsea team.

Loftus-Cheek came off the substitutes’ bench to score in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Fulham, his second goal providing a valuable cushion as Sarri later lamented the failure to kill off their opponents.

It was Loftus-Cheek’s first Premier League appearance since October’s win at Burnley and afterwards Sarri, after criticising Loftus-Cheek earlier in the season, said the England midfielder “solved me problems”.

“When I get time to play I am always doing my best,” Loftus-Cheek said on chelseafc.com.

“This season it looked like I am getting time in the Europa League and I had to be ready for that.

“And if I do well in the Europa League then maybe I will get more minutes in the Premier League, like this game, and I will try to do my best.

“The more I play the better I feel and the better I play. Days like this I get my time to play and try to take it, whether that is a goal or an assist or making blocks.

“I have to do things both defensively and offensively.”

Chelsea lost for the first time this season, ending an 18-match unbeaten competitive run, at Tottenham and responded with last Thursday’s 4-0 Europa League win over PAOK.

Next for the Blues is Wednesday’s Premier League clash at Wolves before Saturday’s visit of leaders Manchester City to Stamford Bridge.