Tottenham had to come from behind to beat Lokomotiv Plovdiv 2-1 in a Europa League qualifier that was far less straight-forward than they were hoping for.

As would have been expected, Tottenham started the game on the front foot. Son Heung-Min had a chance saved early on, before Steven Bergwijn hit the crossbar just after the 10-minute mark.

Spurs had a penalty shout around the half-hour mark, but the referee waved their appeals away.

It remained goalless at the break, before Spurs missed another big chance when Son fired over from close range at a tight angle

Tottenham’s frustrations soon turned into misery when Lokomotiv took a shock lead through Georgi Minchev after 72 minutes. The striker had only just entered the field as a substitute, but headed home a cross to make an instant impression.

Penalty inspires Spurs comeback

Spurs were soon given the chance to make amends though, when Lokomotiv gave away a penalty and had two players sent off in the process. Lima Almeida was penalised for a hand-ball on the goalline, and Birsent Karagaren received a second yellow card.

Harry Kane stepped up and proved to be his ever-reliable self from the penalty spot, making it 1-1.

And Spurs were able to breathe a sigh of relief not long after, when Tanguy Ndombele finally put them ahead.

They held on to book their place in the next round – in which they will play North Macedonian side Shkendija.