Arsenal have reportedly emerged as favourites to sign Jordan Henderson, as the Liverpool captain faces surprise uncertainty over his long-term future at Anfield.

The 31-year-old joined the Reds from Sunderland in 2011 and has gone on become a hugely important figure for Jurgen Klopp, despite some early criticism early in his Anfield career. Indeed, the England man led Liverpool to Champions League success, followed the season after by a first top-flight title success in 30 years.

However, Henderson has just two years remaining on his current contract. And reports over the weekend were suggesting an impasse in negotiations over a new deal.

The Athletic claims that extension talks are ongoing but adds that Liverpool’s owners, FSG, currently have more important priorities.

Not tying one of their most important players down to a fresh new contract would be a big error, according to one former Liverpool star.

Henderson’s situation is similar to that of former Reds star Gini Wijnaldum. That ended with the Holland star running his contract down and joining PSG on a free transfer this summer.

To that end, there are now major fears that Henderson could do likewise – with some big clubs seemingly monitoring events at Anfield.

One of those clubs are Arsenal, with bookmakers making them the early favourites to sign the midfielder.

Transfer Chatter 20 July - Phillips to Brighton, Barcelona want Pogba, Man City keen on Nuno Mendes Liverpool's Nat Phillips could be on his way to Brighton, Barcelona want Paul Pogba and Man City are keen on Nuno Mendes.

At this stage, there are certainly no suggestions that Henderson could move on this summer. However, fears will grow if a new deal is not signed soon.

Sporting director Michael Edwards also faces a busy few months. Star forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are among further players whose contracts expire in 2023.

Indeed, the futures of Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain must also be resolved soon.

Liverpool in four-way battle for Chelsea starlet

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Leeds are entrenched in a four-way battle to land a Chelsea star tipped to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, per a report.

Chelsea have become synonymous with how to successfully navigate the transfer window under financial fair play in recent years. Combined with their reputation for developing some of the world’s most exciting talent, up and coming youngsters often make their name away from the club early in their career.

Whether that be on loan like Fikayo Tomori and Mario Pasalic or on a permanent deal like Tariq Lamptey fluctuates with each case.

Three more names who could walk that familiar path are Valentino Livramento, Lewis Bate and Myles Peart-Harris.

The trio were recently reported by the Athletic to be weighing up permanent exits from Chelsea.

They are said to be stalling on contract talks and do not feature in the club’s pre-season training camp.

Now, per the Daily Mail, the queue of suitors for central midfielder Bate is beginning to take shape.

They report that Liverpool, Leeds West Ham and Southampton are all interested in acquiring the 19-year-old.

A Liverpool move would share similarities with the deal that saw Dominic Solanke switch clubs in 2017. The striker did not succeed at Anfield. Though the Reds ultimately make a tidy £16m profit after greenlighting his 2019 sale to Bournemouth.

READ MORE: Liverpool make £6.1m profit as striker with zero appearances quits Anfield