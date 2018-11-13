Pablo Fornals has opted to stay with Villarreal in January after he reportedly rejected approaches to speak to both West Ham United and Fulham.

The talented Spanish central midfielder has a growing army of admirers after some impressive performances in LaLiga and, having long been linked with West Ham, has been the subject of an approach from the Hammers ahead of the opening of the January transfer window.

Fornals have a €30million exit fee in his contract at El Madrigal and it’s claimed that both West Ham and Fulham have met his buyout clause in a bid to bring him to the Premier League.

However, Cadena Ser claim Fornals has rejected the chance to discuss a potential switch with the duo as he “does not want to abandon his team in the situation in which it is currently”.

The 22-year-old joined the Yellow Submarine from Malaga in July 2017 and his performances helped lead the side to an impressive top-five finish last season.

However, he team have been unable to replicate that form this year and Villarreal currently lie just one point above the LaLiga drop zone after the opening 12 matches.

Villarreal, meanwhile, are said to be hopeful of a new deal which will heighten the midfielder’s release clause.

West Ham, however, do hope to boost their options with the capture of former Arsenal and Manchester City star Samir Nasri.

