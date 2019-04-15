London rivals join Arsenal in chase for £35m Serie A forward

Four Premier League clubs are interested in Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic, according to reports.

Perisic has long been linked with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, but Gazzetta Dello Sport claims that West Ham United have entered the race for the 30-year-old.

The Croatian attacking midfielder has only scored six Serie A goals this season, meaning he is unlikely to match his figures for the previous two campaigns. As a result, Inter could be prepared to cash in on the man they signed from Wolfsburg in 2015.

Despite Perisic’s drop-off in form, it is claimed that Inter have refused to lower their £35m asking price.

Perisic was tipped to join Arsenal in the January transfer window, before Unai Emery opted for Denis Suarez on loan instead. Given Suarez’s struggles at the Emirates Stadium, it looks like they are ready to go back in for the Inter man.

However, with West Ham becoming the latest side to show an interest, it won’t be straightforward for Arsena to get their man.