Long-standing £30m Man Utd target tipped to replace veteran star

Juan Mata could reportedly be on his way out of Manchester United with long-standing target Willian being tipped to replace him.

The Brazil international was wanted by United boss Jose Mourinho last summer but decided to stay at Stamford Bridge.

The 29-year-old’s current contract with the Blues runs out in 2020 and it is thought that Chelsea would demand a fee of at least £30million – the same they paid to get him from Shakhtar Donetsk five years ago.

Mourinho is looking to revamp his squad this summer in a bid to keep up with rivals Manchester City, who have run away with the Premier League title this season.

Mata, who turns 30 this month, looks like one of the players who will be moved on, having scored 39 goals in 182 appearances for United since joining them from Chelsea for £37.1m in 2014.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.

The Spain star, whose contract runs out in 2019 after the club took up an option to extend it for another year, has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot this season and could join Marouane Fellaini in moving on this summer.

Mata, however, still sees his long-term future at the club: “Once you are part of this club, your football career is not the same; it changes, because this is one of the biggest clubs in football history.

“Every day I try to tell myself how lucky and how privileged I am, try to take advantage of every single training session, and try to see how important it is to be a Manchester United player

“We have had so many new players during my four years, but now we know each other and understand each other better.

“We are creating a kind of stability that I believe is needed to build and to create a positive consistency in terms of getting results and getting trophies.”

More from Planet Sport: Kafelnikov’s post-tennis adventures: from golf to a bit of poker (Tennis365)