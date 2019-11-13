Concerns are growing over Andy Robertson’s long-term fitness after the Liverpool full-back revealed he’s been unable to train over the past two-and-a-half weeks due to a chronic ankle problem.

It emerged on Tuesday that the Scotland full-back had pulled out of Steve Clarke’s squad along with Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser and Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay for their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Cyprus on Saturday and with Kazakhstan at Hampden Park next Tuesday.

It was claimed Robertson had picked up an ankle problem in Sunday’s momentous 3-1 win over title rivals Manchester City – a game which will clearly be remembered for the confrontation between Jose Gomez and Raheem Sterling – with the Scotland star emerging as doubt for Liverpool’s game v Crystal Palace on November 23.

With Scotland’s matches considered dead rubbers given they can no longer reach next summer’s showpiece, it was assumed that his withdrawal was purely to allow the player enough rest and recuperation to give him the best chance of possibly being fit to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park.

However, it seems the injury is more serious than initially feared, with Robertson now revealing in more detail of the ongoing problem in his ankle and why, in the worst case scenario, it could sideline him for the remainder of the season.

“It’s a big disappointment for me to miss out. I don’t care what game it is, I want to play and my track record in the last five years has shown that,” Robertson said.

“But for the last two and a half weeks, I’ve not trained at all for Liverpool. I’ve trained the day before a game, could only play the last 15 minutes against Genk in the Champions League and missed the Arsenal game in the League Cup.

“It’s a niggling injury which won’t go away unless I give it time. My ankle was already injured when a tackle from Rodri on me late in the game against Manchester City on Sunday opened it up again.

“I was already a doubt for Scotland but unfortunately that made it even worse. I don’t want to pick up more injuries and ruin my season because of it. The call has been made and it has been taken out of my hands.”

Robertson has emerged as one of the first names on Jurgen Klopp’s team sheet at Anfield and his potential long-term absence would give the Reds a significant issue. Veteran midfielder James Milner is considered the back-up option to fill in should the Scot miss out at Selhurst Park.

