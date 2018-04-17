Long-term Mourinho target gives Man Utd hope of €50m transfer

Manchester United, Juventus and PSG have all been given hope of a possible deal for Fabinho this summer after the Brazilian star confirmed his intention to leave Monaco.

The versatile performer was a target for Jose Mourinho last summer, but Monaco’s refused to sell the star after a number of their other key performers, including Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva and Ben Mendy, were allowed to depart.

Mourinho instead opted to sign Nemanja Matic from Chelsea in a £40million deal, but with Michael Carrick set to retire and Marouane Fellaini likely to leave on a free transfer, the United boss is back in for midfield reinforcements.

And United have been given hope that a deal for Fabinho could be resurrected, with the player confirming he will look to leave this summer.

Speaking to L’Equipe and via calciomercato, Fabinho said he would, however, only move if a bigger club than Monaco came calling.

“I had contact with PSG last summer, but this year I have not heard anything,” he said. “They are a great club and if I leave the Monaco, it is clear that I want to go to a bigger club.

“However, at the moment however I have not received any proposal for the next season.”

Fabinho is likely to be valued at around €50million by Monaco and any move could appeal to Mourinho given the Brazilian star is also capable of filling in at right-back.

