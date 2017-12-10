Long-time £45million Man Utd target still up for grabs in January

Long-time Manchester United target Ivan Perisic is reportedly still on the market ahead of the winter transfer window opening.

Jose Mourinho is a huge fan of the Croatian attacker and will get another chance to try and land the 28-year-old in January, according to the report in the Sun on Sunday.

Perisic penned a five-year deal with Inter Milan after his Old Trafford switch collapsed in the summer, but that deal was said to be to maintain his transfer value rather than keep him at the San Siro.

For that reason it would appear that United can still land one of their top summer targets for around £45million.

The former Wolfsburg star has been in outstanding form for Inter again this season and bagged a hat-trick in Serie A last weekend.