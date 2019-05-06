Lorenzo Insigne makes intentions clear amid €100m Liverpool link

Lorenzo Insigne has appeared to rule out a potential transfer to Liverpool after stating his wish to extend his contract with Napoli this summer.

Corriere dello Sport claimed last month that Jurgen Klopp’s side were in pole position to sign the Italy forward this summer; the player understood to have been on Liverpool’s radar for some time.

Italian website La Repubblica, as quoted by Sport Witness, also reported last month how Jurgen Klopp’s side had seen a massive €70million (£61m) bid for the Serie A sensation rejected in January, but that he remained on their radar ahead of a possible summer swoop.

Man City, Chelsea, PSG, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan have also been credited with an interest in the 27-year-old, who has a €100m exit clause in his contract, but it seems the Italy international only has eyes on the Partenopei.

“A contract renewal? I’m waiting for the president,” Insigne told Sky Sport Italia. “For my part there’s maximum availability. We both want to move forward together. I hope that the signing of the contract will come soon.

“It was important to be clear about going ahead together. There has been misunderstanding but now there is the desire to continue united.”

Insigne’s current deal at the Stadio San Paolo runs through until the summer of 2022.

Carlo Ancelotti, meanwhile, has confirmed Napoli’s interest in a Tottenham defender, saying they are weighing up a potential deal.

