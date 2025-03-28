Arsenal target ‘fast’ striker with ‘imposing physical stature’ in £58m double deal

Arsenal have taken a shine to striker Lorenzo Lucca and could move for midfielder Nicolo Rovella, according to the Italian media, with the total cost of such a deal revealed as well as the level of competition involved.

While Arsenal still have hopes of beating Liverpool to the Premier League title and have also progressed to the quarter-finals of the Champions League this season, the Gunners are aware of the need to strengthen their squad. The north London club are determined to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window, and with the futures of Thomas Partey and Jorginho far from certain, they are looking at bringing in a midfielder as well.

TEAMtalk understands that Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s dream target this summer.

Sources have also told TEAMtalk that Arsenal are pressing ahead with their pursuit of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

However, the north London outfit are not putting all their eggs in one basket, with the Italian media reporting that they are looking at a striker and a midfielder in Serie A.

According to Messaggero Veneto, Arsenal are showing interest in Udinese striker Lorenzo Lucca.

The 24-year-old Italy international has been in fine form this season, scoring 10 goals and giving one assist in 23 Serie A starts.

Standing at 6ft 7in, Lucca was praised by former Inter Milan defender Giuseppe Bergomi on TMW Radio in October 2021 for being “fast” and having “an imposing physical stature” and was backed to “do great things” in Serie A.

According to Messaggero Veneto, Udinese will want at least €30million (£25m, $32m) for Lucca.

La Gazzetta dello Sport, as related by Football Italia, has revealed Arsenal’s interest in midfielder Nicolo Rovella.

Rovella is on loan at Lazio from Juventus at the moment, but Le Aquile have the obligation to make the deal permanent at the end of the season for €17million (£14m, $18m).

Lazio owner Claudio Lotito will demand at least €40million (£33.3m, $43m) to sell the 23-year-old Italy international midfielder this summer.

The report has noted that Arsenal – who are ready to make a move for Blackburn Rovers teenage striker Harvey Higgins, according to Football Insider – made a concrete bid for Rovella in the January transfer window and could try for him again this summer.

Arsenal face competition for Rovella and Lucca

Rovella and Lucca are two of the best players in Serie A, and there is no surprise that Arsenal are not the only club keen on them.

Messaggero Veneto has revealed that Nottingham Forest are keen on Lucca, while there is interest from Liverpool in the striker too.

Atletico Madrid are also said to have ‘sounded out’ Italy international.

La Gazzetta dello Sport has noted that, just like Arsenal in the winter transfer window, Manchester City and Liverpool tried to sign Rovella.

However, Lazio did not want to sell one of the best and most important players in the middle of the season.

Both Liverpool and Man City remain keen on the 23-year-old, who has given three assists in 34 matches in all competitions this season, and could move for the midfielder this summer.

Latest Arsenal news: Ekitike talks, Real Madrid ban

Arsenal are interested in Randal Kolo Muani and are in talks over Hugo Ekitike, according to a report.

While Arsenal turned down the chance to sign Kolo Muani in the January transfer window before he joined Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain on a loan deal, they are now exploring the possibility of bringing him to the Emirates Stadium.

The north London outfit are also said to have made contact over a possible deal for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Ekitike.

Arsenal’s opponents in the Champions League quarter-finals, Real Madrid, could be without four of their best players for the tie.

Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Antonio Rudiger and Daniel Ceballos are facing bans after city rivals Atletico Madrid complained about them making unsavoury gestures towards their fans in the last round of Europe’s premier club competition.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been tipped to make a move for Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap.

TalkSPORT pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor said: “Ipswich only paid £20 million for him. He’s got 10 goals in 28 Premier League appearances. He’ll get a move.

“Who will take a punt on him? Is he good enough for Arsenal, Liverpool or Spurs?

“Arsenal, Spurs and Liverpool need strikers. I’m sure Delap would do a better job than Kai Havertz or Gabriel Jesus [at Arsenal].

“He’d do a better job than Darwin Nunez at Liverpool. He’d do a better job than Richarlison [at Spurs]. I think he’ll definitely get a move.”

Lorenzo Lucca and Nicolo Rovella profiles

By Samuel Bannister

Nicolo Rovella

One of the brightest emerging Italian midfielders, 23-year-old Rovella will likely be making Juventus regret their decision to let Lazio have him on loan with an obligation to buy.

Rovella began his career with Genoa, catching Juventus’ attention in January 2021. The Old Lady bought the blossoming talent, but allowed him to keep developing with Genoa.

In fact, Rovella only ended up spending a couple of weeks in the Juventus first team before a new loan to Monza and latterly his move to Lazio.

Rovella is a playmaker type of midfielder, able to conduct play with his passing quality and composure on the ball.

He earned his senior Italy debut in November as a reward for his consistency with Lazio.

Lorenzo Lucca

Striker Lucca has had a fairly unorthodox pathway to breaking through in Serie A, spending time in the lower leagues and playing abroad before getting his chance.

Lucca was just 16 years old when he made his senior debut in Italy’s sixth tier and he would go on to become a professional at the age of 17 with Vicenza in the third tier.

After earning a return to Torino’s academy, Lucca spent time with Brescia, before moving to Palermo in January 2020 and helping them win promotion to Serie C.

All this was while Lucca was still a teenager. In the years since, he has played in Serie B with Pisa, had a spell in the Eredivisie with Ajax, and finally worked his way up to Serie A level with Udinese.

One look at Lucca and you can imagine what you’re getting. He’s over two metres tall, so leads the line as a target man with a big physical presence.

Lucca earned his senior Italy debut in October and is once again on the radar of sides who could offer him the next step in his career.