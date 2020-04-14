Loris Karius has told Besiktas he wants to stay beyond the expiry of his loan agreement – and has a cunning plan to help the Super Lig club secure his signing on a permanent basis.

Karius was sent out on a two-year loan to Besiktas in 2018 after a disastrous performance in the Champions League final loss to Real Madrid, with Alisson Becker proving to be a massive upgrade and helping the Reds win the trophy the season after.

Liverpool had hoped that Karius’ two-year spell away from Anfield would revive his career, but things have not gone exactly to plan, and it was claimed recently that was now unlikely he would be bought permanently by the Turkish giants.

As such Karius may instead move back to the German Bundesliga, with Hertha Berlin interested in a move for the former Mainz goalkeeper, while it was reported that Besiktas were ready to turn their attentions towards another Premier League struggler in the shape of Burnley keeper Joe Hart.

However, the current inactivity in the game has forced Besiktas into a change of heart and they could now re-evaluate their decision to send Karius back to Anfield.

And with the 26-year-old keen to secure a permanent move to Vodafone Park, Turkish outlet Fotorspor claim the German will attempt to grease the wheels for a permanent switch.

As per the report, as translated by Sport Witness, Karius will speak with Liverpool officials in an attempt to convince them they should waive their reported €5m asking price for him and let him leave the club on a free transfer. They claim Karius is confident he can talk them into letting him go for nothing by arguing his return will leave them with a headache they no longer need and that his exit would be in the interests of all parties.

Furthermore, Karius is also reported to have told the Turkish outfit he will forgo his previous unpaid wages to stay at the club.

In addition, it’s reported by Fotospor that all these factors will most likely lead to Karius joining the club on a permanent deal, with the former Mainz man contracted to the Merseysiders until summer 2021.

Liverpool will most likely sign a new goalkeeper anyway this summer with reports stating Jurgen Klopp was ready to show Alisson’s back-up Adrian the door after some less-than-convincing displays in goal.

They could, ironically, look to the Turkish market too, with one young star seemingly emerging as a genuine target for the Premier League champions elect.

