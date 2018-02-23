Loris Karius evaluates Liverpool displays since regaining no. 1 role

Loris Karius believes his performances since being installed as Liverpool’s no.1 have been “pretty good”, but is keen for further improvement yet.

The German was named as the club’s no.1 before the thrilling 4-3 victory over Man City in January, and has gone on to start in seven of their last eight matches.

The run in the team has also seen the 24-year-old at the heart of a Reds defence that has secured three clean sheets in their last four outings.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Karius evaluated his displays since taking over as no.1: “We had good results.

“I think apart from the game in Swansea, that was of course frustrating for us, we did well.

“We’re on a good run right now and it was good to get the run of games so far, help the team now and then with some saves and get in the rhythm again. So all in all, [it’s been] pretty good.

“[But] You have to perform week in, week out to stay in there. Even when you’re established maybe now as No.1 you always have to perform good and prove it week by week, so there’s never really any laying back or anything.

“There are so many games, so many important games, so you just have to be at your best every week, really.”

Should the shot-stopper continue to start, he claims it can only reap benefits for him and Jurgen Klopp’s team, as he gets accustomed to the characteristics of the defenders in front of him.

“Of course it helps. We train together pretty much every day but a competitive game is something else, of course, so it helps not just me but every one in front,” he said.

“I think Virgil came in in the winter and you can see how he’s adapted now, he’s been playing very well recently [but] you could see in the first few games he needed some time to adapt to it.

“So I think it helps, it’s a good thing, I think, for the defence in general that we’re all getting used to each other and doing well.”

