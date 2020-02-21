Liverpool flop heading back to Anfield after permanent deal snub

Loris Karius is set to rejoin Liverpool this summer after it was reported that Besiktas will not take up their option to sign him permanently.

The Athletic reports that the Turkish giants do not intend to buy the German goalkeeper for £7.25million following his turbulent two-season loan spell in Turkey.

Sources close to Karius have confirmed that, barring a late change of heart from Besiktas, the player expects to be on his way back to Merseyside – with Liverpool remaining open to offers for the 26-year-old.

There remains little prospect of the former Mainz shot-stopper forcing his way back into Jurgen Klopp’s first-team squad, with Alisson firmly established as the club’s number one and Adrian expected to continue as back-up next season.

Karius is largely remembered for his disastrous display against Real Madrid in the Champions League final in 2018, and it would appear that he has failed to rediscover the form that prompted Liverpool to sign him back in 2016.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich goalkeeper Christian Fruchtl rejected the chance to join Liverpool in January, it has been revealed.

Fruchtl has come through the academy at Bayern, but is yet to make a senior appearance for their first team, as he is behind Manuel Neuer and Sven Ulreich in the pecking order.

The 20-year-old is eager to leave on loan for more first team opportunities, but retains the desire to make the grade at Bayern in the future.

According to Sport1, he was offered the chance to leave the Bundesliga champions for Liverpool in December, but turned it down. Read more…