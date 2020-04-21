Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has made a complaint to FIFA over unpaid wages at his on loan club Besiktas and now wants to terminate his contract, according to the Turkish side.

The 26-year-old moved to Besiktas on a two-year loan deal in August 2018 following his calamitous performance for the Reds in their 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League a few months earlier.

He’s since made 54 league appearances for the Super Lig outfit and impressed during his early displays but in March it was reported that he sought legal action for back payment of four months’ wages which he alleged the club had failed to pay him.

That has led to reports that the German stopper wants to leave Besiktas and a new update from A Spor (via Sport Witness) has fueled the story further via comments from a board member, Erdal Torunogullari, on Instagram.

Torunogullari said: “Karius has gone to FIFA over his unpaid wages and termination of his contract. He wants us to pay him for the months he hasn’t played.

“He wants to leave, and that’s his decision. We don’t want to make an undeserved payment.”

Besiktas club have the right to sign him on a permanent deal this summer but this now casts further doubt about the player’s future at Vodafone Park.

Karius‘ early promise has also been blighted by some familiar mistakes and it seemed as if he could leave the Turkish outfit during the last transfer window.

A return to Liverpool is the most likely next step although it appears his days there are numbered.

Although Adrian has been far from perfect, Jurgen Klopp has appreciated the job the Spaniard has done as a back-up to first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who has suffered injury problems this season.

Karius blotted his copybook, probably permanently, with two horrendous errors in the 3-1 loss to Real Madrid two years ago and hasn’t played a competitive match for the Anfield side since.

His future surely lies away from Liverpool and probably Besiktas too.

