Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius is refusing to pay too much attention to reports he is set for a return to the Bundesliga with Hertha Berlin – and has admitted he keeps in regular contact with one of Jurgen Klopp’s trusted coaches.

Karius, who joined the Reds in a £4.75m switch from Mainz in summer 2016, has no future on Anfield and will forever be remembered for his huge double mistake in the 2018 Champions League final, when Liverpoolm lost 3-1 to Real Madrid.

Karius was sent out on a two-year loan to Besiktas in 2018 after a disastrous performance in the Champions League final loss to Real Madrid, with Alisson Becker proving to be a massive upgrade and helping the Reds win the trophy the season after.

Liverpool had hoped that Karius’ two-year spell away from Anfield would revive his career, but things have not gone exactly to plan, and it was claimed recently that was now unlikely he would be bought permanently by the Turkish giants.

As such Karius may instead move back to the German Bundesliga, with Hertha Berlin interested in a move for the former Mainz goalkeeper, while it was reported that Besiktas were ready to turn their attentions towards another Premier League struggler in the shape of Burnley keeper Joe Hart.

Responding to those links with Hertha for the first time, Karius told SportBild: “I don’t take part in speculation. The fact is that I have a contract in Liverpool until 2022.

“And at the moment I’m just concentrating on the season at Besiktas. It is far too early to say anything about summer. Especially now that nobody knows how to proceed exactly after the Coronavirus.”

Asked if he would welcome a transfer back to his homeland, Karius continued in the piece, translated by Sport Witness: “I had great success in the Bundesliga and always enjoyed it. But it [a move] has to make sense.

“The most important thing for me is that the club absolutely wants me, has a clear vision and that both sides have the absolute will to achieve something. Above all, I have to have a good feeling about those responsible.”

Despite his high-profile mistakes during his time at Liverpool, Karius insists he maintains a solid relationship with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp and claims he stays in regulat contact with his countryman.

“I primarily text to goalkeeper coach John Achterberg, almost every week. He is my first point of contact. But now and then I also text to Jurgen Klopp, I’m in good contact with everyone. I was never out of it,” he added.

Reports in Wednesday’s Euro Paper Talk, meanwhile, claim Liverpool were growing increasingly hopeful of deasl for two Klopp targets in a double €120m switch.