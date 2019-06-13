Loris Karius tipped to swap Liverpool for shock move to Serie A giants

Loris Karius has today been linked with a shock move to AS Roma after spending the season on loan at Besiktas, according to Fotomac.

Karius was sent out on a two year loan deal to Besiktas after the signing of Alisson Becker by Liverpool last summer after two costly mistakes in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

The German endured a mixed campaign for Besiktas in the Super Lig. After a poor start at the Istanbul club, Karius’ form picked up, along with his confidence, in the second half of the season.

Besiktas finished third in the League, qualifying them for the Europa League Group Stage next season. They were knocked out of the Group Stage by Genk and Malmo in this seasons campaign. Karius made 35 appearances across all competitions.

However, the Besiktas manager, Abdullah Avci, is unsure on whether to keep Karius on loan for a second consecutive season. It has now emerged that Roma are interested in taking the 25 year old to the Italian capital this summer.

Roma only signed Robin Olsen last season but after only 7 clean sheets as Roma struggled to a sixth place finish, the club may be looking at bringing in a new first team goalkeeper.

Karius is expected to leave Liverpool this summer either on loan or a permanent deal to a club in Europe.

