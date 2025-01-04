Leeds United remain interested in a move for Louie Barry, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk, though the player has indicated he may favour a move to Sunderland instead with Aston Villa’s plans for the youngster now coming to light.

The 21-year-old has excelled during a loan spell in League One over the first half of the season with Stockport County, where his 16 goals in 24 appearances have lit up his spell at Edgeley Park and given Dave Challinor’s side hopes of a push for the play-off places this season. However, the Hatters will now have to do it without Barry’s talents after Aston Villa decided to recall the player from his loan with the third-tier side.

Sources exclusively revealed to us back on December 11 that Villa were plotting to recall the former Barcelona academy man and send him out on loan to a higher level, with the Whites one of four Championship sides – alongside Sheffield United, Sunderland and Middlesbrough -all in the mix for his services.

Now Villa boss Unai Emery has confirmed that Barry has been recalled purely to send him out on loan at a higher level in a bid to enhance his development, and with that loan move to the Championship now on the cards.

Villa will want to ensure that wherever Barry ends up next can offer him some sort of guarantees over playing time and competition for places at Leeds extremely tough – particularly in the attacking positions and wide areas – it seems Barry has indicated a move elsewhere is on cards.

Now in a post on Instagram, Barry has dropped a big hint that the Stadium of Light is his next destination, having liked a comment to the following comment, as written by user @mike_in_stockport, wrote: “Brilliant Louie, now hopefully you’ll sign for Sunderland and do the same up there.”

Barry thanks Stockport as Unai Emery lifts lid on Villa plans for 21 y/o

Barry has only ever had loan spells in League One and League Two, enjoying time with the likes of Ipswich, MK Dons, Swindon Town, Salford City and most recently Stockport.

Now with a move up the football pyramid beckoning, Barry has thanked Stockport for playing a big role in his development.

“I’ve loved every second playing for County and going into training with an amazing group of lads,” Barry wrote on Instagram. “I will always hold Stockport County close to my heart. Thank you to the gaffa, the staff, all the players and most importantly the fans.

“I know I was only here on loan but you made me feel like I was one of your own which was a special feeling. Hopefully, this isn’t the last time we cross paths, but I will be a fan for life now. Thank you again.”

Revealing their plans for Barry, Villa boss Emery added: “He is really performing very well, last year, this year.

“He did pre-season [with Villa] and we want to introduce him again with us here and to take again another decision with him. But he has potential.

“We are happy with him. If he can help us, he will do it. But in case, his progression is better to go on loan and to play more and more and get minutes and confidence, playing at a higher level than he played, of course, is the plan with him.”

Asked if Barry would leave on loan rather than permanently, Emery added: “This is the next step for us in the next weeks. But he came back here with us, and he has a small injury.

“We are going to decide again with him, but his potential is exploiting and really being fantastic for him, for the club, as our player. And then we are going to decide.”

Leeds unlikely to sign another Villa man; chase on for Gladbach defender

Barry is not the only star Villa star Leeds are keeping tabs on this month, with the Whites also linked with an ambitious move for Emiliano Buendia.

The one-time capped Argentina playmaker has found himself down the pecking order this season thanks to the excellent form of Morgan Rogers.

And while Villa will not stand in his way over a possible January exit, Ben Jacobs has written for TEAMtalk why a move to Elland Road looks unlikely for two reasons.

Leeds, though, are seen as the side at the front of the queue for Borussia Monchengladbach defender Nico Elvedi, though a deal for the Swiss looks destined to go through in the summer rather than this month owing to one major concern of the £10m-rated star.

