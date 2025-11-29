A midfielder who is flourishing after leaving Manchester United has been urged to join Real Madrid in 2026, with former Everton striker Louis Saha saying that he is too good to play for the Toffees.

While Scott McTominay did well during his time in the Man Utd first team after coming through the club’s youth academy, he was never spoken about among the best midfielders in the Premier League. However, since his move to Napoli in the summer of 2024, the 28-year-old has established himself as one of the best players in the world and even came 18th in the 2025 Men’s Ballon d’Or rankings.

McTominay, who was instrumental in Napoli winning the Scudetto under manager Antonio Conte in the 2024/25 campaign, will play for Scotland at the 2026 World Cup finals next summer.

The 28-year-old is at the top of his game at the moment, and that has not gone unnoticed by major clubs in the Premier League.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on November 20 that Everton are among the clubs interested in a 2026 deal for McTominay.

We understand that while Everton have approached McTominay’s entourage, David Moyes’ side are not planning to make a huge bid at this stage.

Like Everton, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have ‘sounded out his camp’, and so have McTominay’s former club Man Utd.

However, former Man Utd and Everton striker Louis Saha believes that McTominay should not move to the Toffees and has urged him to try to join Real Madrid, Barcelona or Bayern Munich instead.

The Sun quotes Saha as saying about McTominay: “Well, it’s good for speculation but I don’t see a player in that kind of form going to Everton.

“I am surprised to hear this kind of rumour. I just don’t see it happening.

“I think he’s playing out of his skin right now at Napoli.

“I think a Premier League return might be right for him down the line, but right now I don’t see it – especially not to Everton.

“I think he’s good enough to go to Real Madrid or Barcelona, maybe Bayern Munich.

“That’s the level he is capable of and no disrespect to Everton, but they’re just not there.”

READ NEXT 🔴 Record-breaking Arsenal star ‘the perfect signing’ for Real Madrid as Florentino Perez ‘accelerates interest’ – shock report

Could Scott McTominay leave Napoli?

Although McTominay is in fine form for Napoli, it is hard to see Real Madrid sign the Scotland international in 2026.

Not only do Madrid have enough world-class midfielders, such as Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham, but McTominay is also 28 and is not the age-profile that Los Blancos tend to splash the cash on.

Moreover, Napoli will demand a huge fee for McTominay, who is under contract at the defending Italian champions until the summer of 2028.

TEAMtalk understands that Napoli will not even listen to any offers below €80million (£70.1m, $92.8m) for McTominay – which Madrid will not pay.

“We’re building something special here,” a source told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher. “Scott’s thriving – why would they disrupt that?”

However, McTominay still has the desire to return to the Premier League.

“Scott’s heart still beats for the Premier League,” the source added.

“But it has to be right – the right club, the right project, the right role. He’s not chasing a paycheque; he’s building a legacy.”

Latest Real Madrid transfer news: Alexander-Arnold verdict, Mbappe reacts to Konate U-turn

Meanwhile, former Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is starting to win over the Real Madrid media, with Los Blancos manager Xabi Alonso also praising him.

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to sell their ‘extraordinary’ midfielder to Liverpool for a bargain price.

And finally, Real Madrid’s decision to end their pursuit of Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has ‘surprised’ Kylian Mbappe.