Louis van Gaal outlines where Dutch Liverpool, Barcelona target should go

Former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal has said that Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt should snub Liverpool in favour of a move to Barcelona or Manchester City.

De Ligt is one of the hottest prospects in European football, having taken over the captaincy at Ajax and cemented his place at the heart of his club’s – and the Netherlands national team’s – back line.

The 19-year-old‘s performances this season have led to him being linked with Liverpool, where it is said he could link up with international partner Virgil van Dijk.

Manchester City have also been mooted as a potential suitor, but Spanish champions Barcelona look the most likely destination for the centre-back if he does leave Amsterdam in the summer.

Speaking to Ziggo Sport, Van Gaal said that his fellow countryman should put Liverpool out of the picture this summer and focus on City and Barcelona instead.

“If I had the chance I would go to Barcelona,” the 67-year-old said. “They have central defenders who are not too good, so he will play there. Or I would go to Manchester City.

“I don’t think the central defenders are that great either, so he’ll play there too.”

De Ligt, who has featured 46 times in all competitions for Ajax this term, was part of the side that drew 1-1 with Juventus on Wednesday in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

