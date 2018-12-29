Lovren gives insight into Liverpool mentality in push for title glory

Dejan Lovren insists no one at Liverpool is allowing themselves to get carried away with dreams about winning the Premier league title.

Liverpool have reeled in Manchester City’s two-point and 14-goal advantage from the start of December and the gap to the third-placed champions is now seven points in the Reds’ favour.

As a result, Jurgen Klopp’s side have now been installed as the new title favourites following the Boxing Day results – and the Croatian has explained why he thinks his manager may have accrued the perfect squad at Anfield.

However, despite their status as bookmakers’ favourites, Lovren insists Klopp would not allow that to affect them.

“There’s no pressure, to be honest. In the previous years, yes, but now when you look in the dressing room, when you go into Melwood in the morning, everybody is happy,” he said.

“Nobody talks about anything else than the next game. We can’t talk about something that will happen in five-six months, we go game by game and we will see where we finish.

“It doesn’t take too long to lose one game and everything changes quite quickly.”

Asked how the Reds go about each match, Lovren – thrust back into the first-team limelight in the wake of injuries sustained by Joe Gomez and Joel Matip – gave a small insight into the mentality at Liverpool.

“For us, every game is a final. It’s good to hear all these positive words but we don’t live on these positive words, we live on winning games and that’s what matters,” he added.

Liverpool have conceded just seven goals in 19 matches – eight better than City and 11 better than second-placed Tottenham – and while Lovren has been part of the defensive improvement, he stressed the success was down to an overall game plan which has seen Liverpool be less expansive but far more controlled this season.

“The foundation isn’t about five players at the back. It’s about Mo, Bobby, Sadio, Shaq, everyone up front, they are the first defenders.

“We know when we don’t concede a goal, we score. That’s the key for us and we need to always stay hungry. When we lose the ball, get it back quickly.

“Next game Arsenal, other game City, but we know how to control these games.”