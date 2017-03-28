Lovren hopes ‘top quality’ Inter winger makes Liverpool move

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has encouraged his side to sign his compatriot Ivan Perisic.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have been linked with a move for the 28-year-old, who is valued at £35million by his club Inter Milan.

However, the Reds will face stiff competition from both Chelsea and Manchester City for the Croatian, with both Antonio Conte and Pep Guardiola said to be a big fan of the winger. Jose Mourinho was also in attendance on Friday night to see the player in action, though it’s thought his team-mate Marcelo Brozovic is on the Manchester United manager’s radar.

Perisic has been in great form for Inter Milan this season, scoring nine times in 23 Serie A starts.

And Liverpool defender Lovren believes he would be ‘welcomed with open arms’ by his Anfield team-mates if he were to join.

“We players do not know anything about [transfers] until it happens. That’s always the case,” Lovren told Croatian paper Jutarnji.

“But a player like Perisic moving to Liverpool would be great.

“He is a top quality player.

“At Liverpool, all the players would welcome him with open arms. Obviously, I do not know if it is true.

“What I can say is that he has exceptional football skills, knowledge and a higher than average quality.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool have booked a private jet to ensure two key players are back in time for the Merseyside derby on Saturday, which you can read about here.