Lovren insists Liverpool can win title; doubts Man Utd chances

Dejan Lovren insists Liverpool can win the Premier League title this season, but he’s not so sure about Manchester United.

Liverpool have caught the eye so far this season and sit level on 23 points at the top of the table alongside Arsenal and Manchester City heading into the weekend’s fixtures.

Fierce rivals United, meanwhile, have struggled in recent weeks and find themselves in eighth.

And Liverpool defender Lovren believes Jose Mourinho’s side may have left themselves with too much work to do.

“Everyone started to respect us more, Liverpool is a title contender,” he told Sportske Novosti

“Everything is positive, but it is still early, and a lot of big clubs chase the title too. I am not sure Manchester United will recover in time and join the race, but you never know.

“The title will be decided in ‘smaller’ games, not derbies.”