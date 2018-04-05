Lovren points to key factor in famous Liverpool win

Dejan Lovren hailed what could turn out to be a crucial clean sheet as the key to their Champions League quarter-final first leg victory over Manchester City.

Prior to the match all the talk was of the attacking prowess at the disposal of two of Europe’s most attacking teams but a clean sheet for the hosts – the fourth in succession at Anfield – was possibly the most satisfying for those involved in the 3-0 victory.

“It was crucial. It was a massive clean sheet for us, not to concede in the Champions League,” said Lovren, one of only two fit centre-backs manager Jurgen Klopp has at his disposal.

“It’s not just about scoring the goals, it is also about what we do when we don’t have the ball.

“We defended amazingly. This is what a good team does. We are concentrated from the first second until the end.

“Man City have the quality to score when they want and they didn’t.

“It’s a brilliant result.”

The atmosphere in and around Anfield matched some famous European occasions from the club’s great history in the competition and Lovren said it was definitely a factor for the players.

“I think (it was) the best atmosphere from the first time I came here,” he added.

“I saw from the first minute to the last minute they didn’t sit down, I think, on their chairs. It was amazing.

“We couldn’t always hear ourselves. It was a massive point to have them.”

Two years ago, Anfield was a riot of noise with a remarkable Europa League quarter-final comeback against manager Jurgen Klopp’s former side Borussia Dortmund, with Lovren scoring a 90th-minute winner to put Liverpool through 5-4 on aggregate.

However, the Croatia international believes the win over City surpassed that.

“I can only remember now how I felt after the goal (against Dortmund) but this is different. This is Champions League.” he concluded.

