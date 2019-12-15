Georginio Wijnaldum has been included in Liverpool’s Club World Cup squad in spite of injury fears, but Dejan Lovren has had to admit defeat in his bid to be fit for the tournament.

Midfielder Wijnaldum appeared to suffer a hamstring injury in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Watford which, after Leicester’s draw, saw the Reds’ lead at the top extended to 10 points, but he was named among the 20-man party which flew out to Qatar on Sunday.

Defender Lovren, though, will not travel as a result of the hamstring problem he suffered during Tuesday night’s Champions League victory in Salzburg.

Liverpool enter the Club World Cup at the semi-final stage on Wednesday, with Mexican side Monterrey their opponents in Doha.

A statement on the club’s official website confirmed Lovren’s omission and Wijnaldum’s inclusion.

Resources are already stretched thinly, with a youth team set to play a Carabao Cup quarter-final at Aston Villa on Tuesday, and with Fabinho (ankle) and Joel Matip (knee) ruled out of games in the Middle East, Klopp can ill-afford another absentee.

“With the Gini injury, Dejan three or four days ago, our squad is not getting bigger. That is not cool,” he said.

“But that is the same problem if we go to Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.”

Speaking before the squad was named, Klopp added on Wijnaldum’s injury: “It is a muscle thing and you never want that for a player. In these moments it immediately makes it more difficult.

“That is actually in the moment one of my smallest concerns – he could probably fly – but my problem is more what exactly the injury is and I don’t know that yet.”

Liverpool have a travelling party of 20 players heading to Doha for the tournament, and their list of players has been confirmed as:

Alisson, Van Dijk, Wijnaldum, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Mane, Salah, Gomez, Adrian, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Lonergan, Shaqiri, Robertson, Origi, Jones, Alexander-Arnold, Williams.