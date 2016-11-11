Lovren thanks Klopp for revival of Liverpool career

Dejan Lovren has admitted that Jurgen Klopp has given his career a much needed reboot since joining Liverpool, helping him find form again.

The Reds are top of the Premier League table after an impressive run of results, including a 6-1 victory over Watford last weekend that sent them to the summit for the first time since 2014.

The 27-year-old has played nine times for Klopp’s side this season with eight of those coming in the league.

And the Croatian international feels he owes much of the thanks to Klopp, who took over from Brendan Rodgers part-way through the last campaign.

“When I started to play with Jurgen Klopp I think people were then able to see the difference between the first and the second season here for me,” Lovren said.

“He just believes in us and I think that has helped me to get back to the form I showed at Southampton or during the couple of years before that in France.”

Lovren has hailed Klopp’s work ethic at the club and reckons his infectious enthusiasm is spreading to the playing staff.

“I would say he works 24 hours a day on everything at the club,” he added.

“He knows everything that is happening, and he wants us to give that same 100 per cent on the pitch.”