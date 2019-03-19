Low claims Man City star is now ready after World Cup snub

Head coach Joachim Low believes Manchester City forward Leroy Sane is now ready to star for Germany.

Sane was surprisingly left out of Die Mannschaft’s World Cup squad by Low last summer despite playing a key role for City in the Premier League and the reigning champions went on to crash out in the group stages.

The 23-year-old was brought back into the fray for the UEFA Nations League before Christmas and Low thinks he has improved enough this season to be considered a main man in their team.

Germany kick-off their preparations for Sunday’s Euro 2020 qualifier with Holland by playing Serbia in a friendly on Wednesday.

Low told the official German FA website: “His development has been good in both the national team and (for) Manchester City.

“He has put in some great performances, but what is more important to me is that he has taken a big step forward.

“He has really mastered his jobs on the pitch. He has incredible skills and has brought them to the pitch in the last six months.

“Leroy still has huge potential and can become an extremely important player for the Germany national team.”

