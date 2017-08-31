Low ‘knows for a fact’ that Arsenal target is staying at PSG

Julian Draxler will stay at Paris Saint-Germain on transfer deadline day, according to his Germany coach Joachim Low.

Draxler, who only joined PSG in January, has been linked with a move away from the French giants following the record signing of Neymar and the imminent arrival of Kylian Mbappe from Monaco.

Borussia Dortmund have enquired about taking the 23-year-old back to Germany, while Arsenal were thought to have jumped to the front of the queue for the player following reports on Thursday morning.

The Gunners were said to be ready to bid for Draxler, if they allowed Alexis Sanchez to move to Manchester City, but Low appears to have put a spanner in the works with his comments.

Low gave Draxler a starring role in his Germany side at the Confederations Cup and has no doubts that the player will remain in Paris ahead of the close of the transfer window, according to the report in the Daily Mirror.

“I know for a fact that Paris don’t want to sell him,” Low said.

“They are convinced of his outstanding qualities.

“He made such a big step forward there. I am convinced that he will come out on top at Paris. By now, he’s already playing a big role for us.”