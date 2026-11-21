Manchester United are interested in bringing Luca Williams-Barnett to Old Trafford, but the Tottenham Hotspur youngster’s performance against Ipswich Town and the subsequent praise that he has been receiving are clearly going to make it almost impossible for the Red Devils to get a deal done.

On October 7, The Sun reported that Man Utd want to sign Williams-Barnett from Tottenham.

The report claimed that Man Utd, who have appointed former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach following the sacking of Michael Carrick, as well as Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, are keeping tabs on Williams-Barnett.

The 18-year-old is able to play as an attacking midfielder or as a winger and is considered as one of the finest young players at Tottenham.

The Sun reported last month that Tottenham are in talks with Williams-Barnett over a new contract.

The teenager is under contract at Spurs until 2028, but the north London club want him to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Williams-Barnett’s performance for Tottenham against Ipswich at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium showed why Man Utd want to sign him.

The winger scored a goal and helped create the other, as Tottenham beat Ipswich 2-0 at home in the Premier League.

Williams-Barnett became the youngest player to score for Tottenham on their full Premier League debut.

The teenager started on the left wing and came off in the 64th minute to a standing ovation.

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Praise for Tottenham gem and Man Utd target Luca Williams-Barnett

After the match, Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi said, as quoted in Football.London: “Luca Barnett is a special player. I’m not surprised, because his talent is bigger than you think.

“He played very well. I think he’s lucky, because he’s playing in a top club with top teammates.

“Because yesterday evening, when I gave the first eleven, when I said the first eleven to the players, I said, remember the first game, the debut of you, and help the kid tomorrow, because he’s one of us, and if he plays well, we have more chances to win the game.

“He’s very young, but at the same time he’s a mature guy.

“He understands the right behaviour to keep on the dressing room, and he’s older than his age.”

Former Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew was also hugely impressed with Williams-Barnett.

During his commentary duty for talkSPORT, Pardew said: “We’re seeing the arrival of a superstar. He made it look so easy.”

Pardew added: “He’s got lovely, fluid moves and style to him as a player… like George Best. He’s got that agility to him.

“It was his show today. Spurs were okay today… but it was all about the young boy. He’s had a perfect afternoon.”

Pardew then said: “Spurs now have a Luca Williams-Barnett to counter Arsenal’s Max Dowman.

“When George Best used to move when he’d drop a shoulder without losing pace, it reminded me of that.”

With Williams-Barnett impressing for Tottenham and earning such rave reviews, it is hard to see the north London club sell the winger to Man Utd – or any other club, for that matter.

Tottenham are already in talks with the teenager over a new contract, and his latest performance will surely force the Premier League club to accelerate those discussions, which is bad news for Man Utd.

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