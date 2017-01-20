Lucas admits his Liverpool time is running out

Lucas Leiva has placed doubts on his Liverpool future after refusing to rule out leaving Anfield this January.

The midfielder has only played three times in the Premier League this season and has admitted that he may have to move clubs to ensure more playing time.

Inter Milan are said to be leading the pack on interested suitors, and while Reds’ boss Jurgen Klopp is keen to keep a hold of the Brazilian, Lucas is still uncertain on his Liverpool future.

“I had a few options to go and I have to think about my long-term future,” the 31-year-old said.

“I know I don’t have many years left here. I have to start to think about it. Liverpool is a place I love, there is no doubt about that. But this is more about thinking about my future as well – game time, things like I this. I have to deal with it.

“I have always been very honest in terms of the trust with the manager. He and I have a fantastic relationship. I have learned a lot from him and he is someone I appreciate working with. I’m learning all the time. It is not just in terms of football, I am learning from him as a man.

“So if by the end of January, I am here, it will be great. This is the best place for me to be right now.

“But I cannot tell you in two months’ time, four months’ time or one year’s time. I have to think about my future. But it is all good. I am happy in this moment and I just have to go day-by-day.”