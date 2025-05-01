Real Madrid are interested in signing Lucas Bergvall from Tottenham Hotspur, according to a report, which has also revealed the midfielder’s stance on his long-term future at the north London club.

Bergvall is one of the brightest young talents in the Premier League and has done well for Tottenham when he has played. While Spurs have been hugely disappointing this season, one of the few players who has impressed is the 19-year-old Sweden international midfielder.

The teenager officially moved to Spurs from Djurgarden last summer and has made 45 appearances in all competitions for the north London club so far this season, scoring one goal and providing four assists in the process.

Not only has Bergvall impressed Tottenham fans with his combative nature in the middle of the park, but Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, too, has been singing his praises, describing him as an “unstoppable” player when “he has the ball and runs” in Goal in March 2025.

Tottenham are aware of how good a player Bergvall is and what he could become, and handed him a mammoth new contract this week that runs until 2031.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou subsequently noted that the youngster has made the most of the chances he has got this season, adding that he is among “a core group of young players here that hopefully we can build something from”.

However, it has emerged that Spanish and European giants Madrid are still keen on the teenager and want to sign him.

GiveMeSport has reported that Madrid have been tracking Bergvall and will continue to monitor him in the coming years despite his new deal with Tottenham.

Last season’s LaLiga and Champions League winners ‘are adamant that Bergvall has a very high ceiling’, according to the report.

Los Blancos are said to be ‘keen to enter negotiations with Tottenham further down the line even though the big development of him signing a new contract has resulted in them accepting that a move in the coming months is not on the cards’.

Bergvall could potentially be a heir to Luka Modric at Madrid. The Croatian midfielder is 39 now and is out of contract at Los Blancos at the end of the season.

Interestingly, Madrid signed Modric from Tottenham in 2012 for £30million.

Bergvall stance on Tottenham amid Real Madrid interest

That Bergvall has only just signed a new contract with Tottenham shows that he is happy at the Premier League club.

After putting pen to paper on the new contract, the midfielder told Tottenham’s official website: “I’m really excited and really grateful to everyone who has helped me and I’m excited for this journey to continue.

“It’s a club with great ambitions, I’m really enjoying being here and playing for this amazing football club.”

GiveMeSport has added that ‘Bergvall is fully committed to Tottenham after being rewarded with a new contract’.

It has been claimed that the Swedish star ‘has a desire to become an even more important member of the squad after being pleased with his personal growth over the course of the campaign’.

Bergvall is not the only Tottenham player that Madrid have their eyes on.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on March 28 that Madrid want to sign Argentina international central defender Cristian Romero from Spurs.

